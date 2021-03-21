Advertisement

Man labeled ‘sickest COVID-19 patient in Midwest’ comes home after nearly 300 days in medical facilities

Richard Henline and his wife Teda Henline. Richard, "sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest"...
Richard Henline and his wife Teda Henline. Richard, "sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest" was released this week after spending nearly 300 days in medical facilities. (Source: WXIX)(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WYMT) - A local man who was called the “sickest COVID-19 patient in the Midwest” got to come home this week after spending 297 days in medical facilities.

Richard Henline, 67, was admitted into Christ Hospital at 7 a.m. one day in May, and by 1:30 p.m. on the same day, doctors put him on a ventilator, his wife Teda said.

>> Local man dubbed ‘sickest COVID patient in Midwest’ makes miraculous recovery

Teda says that she was told in June that her husband of 29 years was “one of the sickest COVID-19 patients in the Midwest.”

She says that at first, he did not feel like himself. Initially, doctors did not think much of it, but Richard’s condition was not getting better after several days of being in the hospital.

Teda says a month later, Richard went into cardiac arrest.

Shortly after, she says she was called to visit her husband because doctors were not sure if he was going to make it out of the hospital alive.

Richard survived 26 days on a ventilator and endured paralytic drugs, heavy sedation, cardiac arrest, daily dialysis, pneumonia and other life-threatening situations.

In July, he was moved from the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Christ Hospital to the medical ICU to begin therapy. It was the first time Teda had been able to see her husband in 53 days.

Richard was then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he continued his rehab. On Sept. 11, he was then taken to Highlandspring of Fort Thomas Healthcare Center and Rehabilitation Center, where he spent the rest of his time.

Teda says Richard doesn’t remember much from May to July but remembers hearing her voice.

Richard is now recovering at home with his family by his side.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Remi and her sister pose in The Great Smoky Mountains
Florida family’s visit to Gatlinburg inspires restaurant to start toy box for autistic diners

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami extends curfew as police chief says partying couldn’t “go on any longer”
A candle burning, while being held by an attendee at the Protect Asian Lives Vigil at Krutch...
Atlanta shooting victims remembered in Krutch Park candle light vigil
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Owens worked in law enforcement for 33 years
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired detective
National Park Service Webcam Image
The warm sun continues on Monday