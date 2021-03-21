Advertisement

NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams

FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.

By Saturday, a day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization had created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.

The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Remi and her sister pose in The Great Smoky Mountains
Florida family’s visit to Gatlinburg inspires restaurant to start toy box for autistic diners

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Jury selection in 3rd week for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami extends curfew as police chief says partying couldn’t “go on any longer”
A candle burning, while being held by an attendee at the Protect Asian Lives Vigil at Krutch...
Atlanta shooting victims remembered in Krutch Park candle light vigil
In this June 4, 2013 file photo, Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., asks a question during the House Ways...
‘Sorry’: GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj’s father