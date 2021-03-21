Advertisement

Senator Marsha Blackburn visits US-Mexico border

Marsha Blackburn
Marsha Blackburn
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday afternoon.

Blackburn said she made the trip to get, “a firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities.”

“President Joe Biden’s open-border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” Blackburn said. “Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say and hiding the truth from the American people. I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.”

Blackburn was accompanied by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

