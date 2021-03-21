Senator Marsha Blackburn visits US-Mexico border

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday afternoon.

Blackburn said she made the trip to get, “a firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities.”

“President Joe Biden’s open-border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” Blackburn said. “Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say and hiding the truth from the American people. I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.”

Blackburn was accompanied by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

I’m on the ground in Pinal County with @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO getting a firsthand view of how the border crisis is impacting communities. Cartels are using human smugglers as mules to take drugs across the border and push them into our neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/AcepA3Uct5 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2021

