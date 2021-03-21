Advertisement

Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say

Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee mayor was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly driving under the influence.

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the state’s open container and registration laws.

Mayor Gooden was pulled over around 3:55 a.m. on Overton Crossing Street, police said.

Officers said during the traffic stop, they observed a strong smell of beer on Gooden and a beer in his lap. According to reports, Gooden later admitted to having six beers and four 16 oz. open beers in the back seat of his vehicle.

During his arrest, MPD officials said Gooden informed officers he was the mayor of Mason. Gooden has been the mayor since 2018.

Police conducted a sobriety test and later transported Gooden to the Austin Peay police station.

