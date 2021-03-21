Advertisement

Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’

By Alivia Harris
Mar. 21, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each vaccination phase, “as vaccine supply allows.”

The department of health is expected to give more details about the next step of the vaccination plan on Monday.

“As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows,” TDH officials said in a statement.

The Knox County Health Department announced, beginning Monday, March 22, individuals in Phase 2a/b and those 55 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccination plan includes people in critical infrastructure, including public transit employees, telecommunication staff and utility workers among others. For a full list of eligible individuals, click here.

“We understand that our surrounding counties will move forward with these expanded eligibility groups in the near future,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “To reduce confusion between county lines and increase access, we will be opening it up to these groups as well. We are excited that more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine and we look forward to giving more members of our community this much-desired protection.”

Eligible individuals can sign up for the vaccine waitlist on the health department’s website at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

