The warm sun continues on Monday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a beautiful weekend we’ve had with lots of sunshine and dry conditions! And it will last into Monday

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Monday with clear skies, but cool as temperatures stay in the low 40s across the area. On your way to work take the jacket, but be ready to peel back those layers for the afternoon.

High’s on Monday will be near 70 in Knoxville to673 in Crossville.

Monday night we’ll have a few more clouds across the area, and Tuesday morning will have a warmer start with temperatures into the upper 40s across the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts our transition back to a cloudy pattern with opportunities for rain. Tuesday’s rain chances won’t arrive until late in the day. Despite the clouds on Tuesday we’ll still manage to reach the upper 60s for the afternoon.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance for rain and then it’s Thursday night into Friday where we’ll have more widespread to moderate rain chances.

Rainfall Thursday into Friday will be between half inch to an inch. (WVLT)

Thursday starts off dry and rain chances build through the afternoon and leads to up to an inch of rain by the time Friday morning rolls around. Plan for a wet start to the day on Friday.

Rain chances return late Tuesday (WVLT)

