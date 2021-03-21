Tidwell’s gem leads No. 10 Vols to rubber game victory at Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An incredible pitching performance from Blade Tidwell and a big day at the plate from Drew Gilbert led No. 10 Tennessee to a 4-1 victory in Sunday’s rubber game against No. 7 Georgia on Sunday afternoon at Foley Field in Athens.

Head coach Tony Vitello talks about Tennessee's series win to open SEC play at Georgia.#GBO #OTH #VolsWin pic.twitter.com/3vN9oTykFD — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) March 21, 2021

Tidwell was dominant in his first SEC start, allowing just one run on four hits in a career-high 7.1 innings. The true freshman right hander also had six strikeouts and improved to 3-1 on the year with the win.

Gilbert had three of UT’s eight hits and drove in a pair of runs to provide some insurance for the pitching staff. Pete Derkay, Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony all had a hit and scored runs, as well.

For the third straight game, the Vols took a first-inning lead. After a strikeout to start the day, Tennessee loaded the bases with three straight singles by Derkay, Rucker and Gilbert before Jordan Beck drove in the game’s first run with an RBI fielder’s choice to make it 1-0. UT was unable to do any more damage in the inning as Georgia starter Jonathan Cannon struck out Max Ferguson to end the threat.

Cannon was credited with the loss after allowing two runs on five hits in 3.2 innings of work.

The Vols (17-4 // 2-1 SEC) extended their lead to three with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Lipcius started the inning with a walk and ended up scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. After two more walks, Gilbert continued his big day with an RBI single to score Derkay from second and give the Big Orange a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (14-5 // 1-2 SEC) cut their deficit to two with a run in the sixth. Ben Anderson led off the frame with a triple and scored on a groundout by Cole Tate one batter later. Tidwell got the next two batters to ground out to end the inning and keep the lead intact.

Tennessee added one more insurance run with a sacrifice fly from Gilbert in the ninth. Pavolony scored on the play after leading off the inning with a single before advancing to third on a double by Liam Spence.

Junior right hander Camden Sewell pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the save, his first of the season, and secure the series victory for the Vols.

Tennessee heads back to Knoxville to open a five game homestand this Tuesday vs. Eastern Kentucky. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.

NOTABLE

Dominant SEC Debut for Tidwell: If right hander Blade Tidwell had any nerves before his SEC debut on Sunday, he definitely didn’t show it as the Loretto, Tennessee, native put forth the best pitching performance of the series with 7.1 dominant innings. Tidwell struck out the first batter he faced and retired the side in order to end the first inning to set the tone for the rest of the game. The true freshman struck out six and scattered four hits to earn his third consecutive win.

Starting with a Series Win: With Sunday’s victory, the Vols earned their first series win on SEC opening weekend since taking two of three games at Missouri in 2014.

