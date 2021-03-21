Advertisement

TVA addresses racism following spa shootings in Atlanta

(WVLT)
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority issued a statement in support of the Asian community following recent shootings at spas across Atlanta.

On Tuesday, five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where two of them later died.

Around 5:50 p.m. that same day, police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested charged with murder in the deadly shootings. Six of those killed were women of Asian descent.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of COVID-19 across the U.S.

“At TVA, we strongly oppose all forms of racism,” TVA said in a post on Twitter.

TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash released the following statement:

“There are four words- ‘Built for the people’ - that simply and eloquently describe TVA’s mission to make life better for the people we are privileged to serve. These are more than words, it’s a standard we hold ourselves accountable to each and every day. Our commitment to inclusion is at the core of everything we do. TVA was built for all the people. Diversity and inclusion is our greatest strength, not just as a company, but as a nation. We stand proudly with the Asian-Pacific Islander community. Our sympathy and support go out to all victims of hate including those most recently affected by the tragedy in Georgia.”

