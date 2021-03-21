Advertisement

Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends...
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing. The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region. The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Remi and her sister pose in The Great Smoky Mountains
Florida family’s visit to Gatlinburg inspires restaurant to start toy box for autistic diners

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tidwell’s gem leads No. 10 Vols to rubber game victory at Georgia
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA apologizes for disparities between women’s and men’s facilities
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Lady Vols use dominant second half to beat MTSU, 87-62
Rennia Davis
No. 3 seed Lady Vols face Middle Tennessee in NCAA opener