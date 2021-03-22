Advertisement

Argument over chicken nuggets led Tennessee woman to allegedly bite deputy

Lillian Barnett
Lillian Barnett(Bedford County Jail)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bedford County officials said a woman was arrested after she was accused of assaulting her girlfriend during an argument over chicken nuggets.

According to authorities, Lillian Barnett allegedly assaulted her girlfriend on March 18 during an argument, which she told detectives “started over chicken nuggets.”

When deputies took Barnett into custody she reportedly screamed and attempted to kick out the window of the patrol car, while continuously hitting the window with her head. Officials said Barnett bit a deputy on the right arm while walking to her cell at the Bedford County Jail.

Arrest records show Barnett had previously stated she was positive for Hepatitis C.

Barnett was booked on charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, domestic assault and disorderly conduct. Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

