Atlanta shooting victims remembered in Krutch Park candle light vigil

Asian American and Pacific Islander community members across Tennessee mourn the victims of violence in Atlanta, while calling for meaningful change.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, many across Tennessee came together holding a vigil for the eight lives taken in Atlanta last week.

In Nashville a ceremony took place at Public Square Park, in Memphis at Shelby Farms Park, and in here in Knoxville at Krutch Park.

Organizer of the event in Knoxville, Sarah Bounse says the event was created to help denounce hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“We are of this community. This is our home. We deserve to have full and healthy lives and to be able to walk down the street and feel like we’ll be harassed. We also want folks to know that this is not isolated to the Asian community, but that this is happening across our country,” Bounse said.

During the vigil, the names of all eight victims were called, followed by a moment of silence.

Speakers like Jazmin Garret of Asian decent, stood in front of the crowd sharing their personal experience of being Asian-American.

“Being here tonight is really important to me because I feel like it’s a chance for people here to really listen and understand that this is a call to action for help that we’ve been begging for. It’s not just into the void, but very real,” Garrett said.

President Biden has urged congress to pass legislation to speed up the federal government’s response to the rise in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans.

