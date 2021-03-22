Advertisement

Clouds are increasing ahead of rain chances

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the next system to bring rain through our area at times for several days.
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warming trend continues to start the week, but we’re adding in more clouds starting today. More clouds to increasing rain chances continue over the next couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re a little warmer today, with a high of 70 degrees, and a light Northeasterly breeze. We do have more clouds moving in as well, but it’s mostly high clouds so we’re filtering the sunshine today and looking at a partly cloudy view.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with a light breeze. This makes it several degrees warmer tonight, with a low around 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds are thicker for Tuesday, giving us a mostly cloudy view. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, to spotty evening showers, as humidity increases. The high is still around 71 degrees.

Now, we’ll see a few showers on Wednesday, with a mostly cloudy day, and a high around 73 degrees.

Rain chances really increase Thursday, from showers to rainy. We’ll have some heavier rain and isolated storms bring around a half an inch in the late evening to early Friday morning hours. Friday’s high is around 73 degrees, with scattered showers early and afternoon clearing.

A cold front is on the way, so scattered showers return Saturday night through Sunday, and by Monday morning spots of mountain snow showers are possible again.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

