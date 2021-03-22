Advertisement

Crews battle fire at Union County apartment

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Maynardville Monday afternoon.

Dispatch received reports of the fire at the Bicentennial Apartments on the 300 block of Main Street around 2 p.m. All Union County Volunteer Fire Departments have been notified to assist with the fire.

Officials said smoke is visible from the second story of the apartment building.

WVLT has a crew on the scene.

