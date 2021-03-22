East Tennesseans advance on American Idol
Some East Tennesseans are continuing to make their way on American Idol.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A few East Tennesseans advanced their way on American Idol Sunday, March 21.
Those who advanced were:
Christina Daugherty, a teacher from L&N STEM Academy Magnet High School in Knox County.
EmiSunshine is an singer-songwriter from Vonore who also made it to the next round.
Drake McCain is from Rhea County and also made it onto the next round.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.