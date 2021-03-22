East Tennesseans advance on American Idol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A few East Tennesseans advanced their way on American Idol Sunday, March 21.

Those who advanced were:

Christina Daugherty, a teacher from L&N STEM Academy Magnet High School in Knox County.

So proud of our extremely talented @redd_music for making it to the next round of @AmericanIdol! So cool to see her on TV pursuing another passion! @LNSTEMAC is FULL of incredibly talented people who have many passions! 💚 💛 pic.twitter.com/b8rgntGFfW — Jimm Allen (@LNSTEM_MrAllen) March 22, 2021

EmiSunshine is an singer-songwriter from Vonore who also made it to the next round.

Drake McCain is from Rhea County and also made it onto the next round.

Walking Out https://t.co/uzymPAEZry via @YouTube — Drake McCain (@DrakeMcCain1) March 26, 2019

