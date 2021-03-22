“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senator Richard Briggs said the Knox County Board of Health should be eliminated “entirely.”

The ordinance passed its first reading in 2020, after a nearly eight-hour meeting. If it passes the Board of Health would not have any power and would only serve in an advisory role. Dr. Martha Buchanan, health department leader, would take have sole decision-making power.

In January, the County Commission met to discuss passing an ordinance to transition the Knox County Board of Health to an advisory board only. The commissioners passed a substitute motion, postponing the ordinance.

On Monday, the County Commission will meet for a work session and may discuss the ordinance.

Senator Richard Briggs responded to an email criticizing ordinances put in place by the Knox County Board of Health.

Sen. Briggs released the following statement:

“I don’t disagree with a word you say but why doesn’t the Knox County Commission just replace the Health Board members. They could do it by Friday. Or at Monday’s meeting just eliminate the board entirely. Elimination of the Board has already passed on first reading. This should have been done months ago and we would not have to deal with also giving power to the radical Democratic mayors in Nashville and Memphis. We try to give the local governments the power to deal with local situations but they don’t want to exercise it.”

WVLT reached out to the office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for comment on Senator Briggs statement. The office said Mayor Jacobs will not comment on the email at this time but will watch the meeting tonight where the situation may be addressed.

The ordinance, put forth by Commissioner Kyle Ward, looks to make the board an advisory board to the county health department. Members of that board would include:

The county mayor

The director of schools or a designee appointed annually by the director

Two (2) physicians licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the medical society serving the county

One (1) dentist licensed to practice dentistry in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the dental society serving the county

One (1) pharmacist licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the pharmaceutical society serving the county

One (1) registered nurse licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the nurses association serving the county

One (1) doctor of veterinary medicine appointed by the county legislative body

One (1) citizen representative appointed by the county legislative body. The citizen representative shall not, at the time of such citizen representative’s election, previous to such citizen representative’s election, nor during the term of such citizen representative’s office, be a health provider or the spouse of a health provider

The county health director and the county health officer shall serve as ex officio members to the advisory board, with the county health director serving as secretary to the board

