ETSU Eagle Cam captures first hatch of the season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shortly after the first pip, the East Tennessee State Eagle Cam captured the first hatch of the season.

Boone and Shima welcomed their first eaglet on Sunday afternoon. The two still await the arrival of the other two.

Shima and her male newcomer, Boone, laid three eggs in February.

To watch the video visit the website here.

Two eaglets hatched two weeks ago at ETSU’s Bluff City nest. Check out the eaglets as they continue to grow here.

