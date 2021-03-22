Fire crews battle East Knox house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews worked to put out a house fire in the 7500 block of Georgia Lane in East Knox County Monday morning.

Crews were called at 3:00am Monday morning to the East Knox home. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire was coming from the carport and back of the home.

The house appeared to be unoccupied. It had been reported by KCSO that several people had been at the house earlier in the night. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

