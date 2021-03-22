Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a fisherman died after falling into the water Sunday.

According to the TWRA, the fisherman fell into the water while trying to dock a pontoon boat at a community dock in Tellico Village around 1:15 Sunday.

Officials confirmed, 49-year-old Robert Brown drowned after he fell into the water.

Brown and another man were fishing but headed back due to windy conditions, reports stated. As the boat approached the dock, the wind pushed the boat off course and Brown reportedly jumped onto the dock and attempted to pull the boat. Brown then slipped and fell into the water. TWRA reported Brown never resurfaced.

Rescue crews recovered Brown’s body around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

