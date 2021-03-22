Frozen pasta products recalled due to inspection issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Avanza Pasta recalled thousands of pounds of poultry and beef products due to lack of inspection.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta because it was produced without any inspection from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall includes meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini made from October 5, 2019, to March 12, 2021. The recalled brands include Ambrosino’s, Conte De Savoia, Frankie’s Deli, Nature’s Best, Prisco’s Family Market. Click here for a full list of recalled products and labels.

Officials said the recalled products will not bear any establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection, and the expiration dates on some of them extend all the way into 2022. The products were distributed to restaurants and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

The USDA said there are currently no reports of illnesses linked to the recalled products.

People who purchased the products are urged to return the items for a refund.

