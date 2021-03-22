Knoxville Fire respond to school bus fire near Central Avenue Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a school bus fire Monday afternoon.

According to KFD, crews responded to the bus fire around 3:40 p.m. near Callahan Drive and Central Avenue Pike.

KFD says everyone is safely off school bus 150.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

