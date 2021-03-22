Lady Vols advance to face Michigan in second round of Women’s NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WVLT) - The No. 3 seed Lady Vols will take on No. 6 seed Michigan on Tuesday in the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

The game will happen at 5 p.m. on court one at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will air on ESPN 2.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between these schools in women’s hoops.

The Lady Vols faced in-state opponent Middle Tennessee State University on Sunday in Austin. The Lady Vols came out on top 87-62. Senior guard Rennia Davis scored 24 points and Rae Burrell poured in 22 points.

Michigan beat Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday 87-66.

