Makers Donuts reopening this weekend after three year closure

Makers Donuts will once again open its doors to customers on Saturday, March 27 at 6 a.m.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A local donut shop, Maker’s Donuts, announced on Facebook that it will be re-opening in 2021.

The popular donut shop in North Knoxville closed in February of 2018 due to an issue the owners had, leaving fans disappointed. The shop planned to reopen in 2020, but the pandemic caused a delay.

A previous post on Facebook says Maker’s was looking for a new owner to take over the shop in 2018.

Maker’s Donuts has received a positive response from fans on Facebook who seem excited about its return.

“We will open at 6:00 am and will be here until we sell out!!! We look so forward to seeing everyone,” the shop said in a post on Facebook.

Thank you so very much for your patience. It is FINALLY here!!! Our Grand Opening will be on Saturday March 27th. We...

Posted by Makers Donuts on Friday, March 19, 2021

