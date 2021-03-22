Maryville donor contributes $50K to Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tenn. COVID-19 relief efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man made a $50,000 donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee in honor of the agency’s 50th anniversary.

The donor, William Harmon, who helped found Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee in 1970, said the donation was made in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on underserved families.

“Ed Harmon has left an indelible impact on Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee,” said BBBS-ETN CEO Brent Waugh. “We are unbelievably grateful for not only his financial contributions—which are more important now than ever—but also for his advocacy for nearly five decades. Mr. Harmon has forever changed the lives of countless youth in Blount County and throughout East Tennessee.”

The funding will help make and support 80 matches in Blount, Anderson, Knox, and Sevier counties.

Each match between Big and Little includes a dedicated caseworker who provides regular support and wraparound services. More than 75 percent of families served by the organization said it was the first agency to reach out during the pandemic and nearly 90 percent site their child’s mentor as a source of support during the pandemic.

“I am proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee and delighted to know that my funds will join those from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation,” Harmon said. “This agency means so much to me. It’s been a pleasure to see thousands of lives positively impacted by the organization over the last fifty years, especially now, when the needs of families are so great.”

