Mayor Glenn Jacobs announces re-election

Mayor Jacobs will be seeking re-election for the seat he has held since Sept. 2018.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Monday he will be seeking re-election.

Jacobs will file the necessary paperwork to officially claim his spot in the 2022 mayoral race seeking re-election for the seat he has held since September 2018. Alexander Waters will serve as Campaign Treasurer with Jake Ogle assisting.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as Knox County Mayor. Today, I am announcing that I will seek reelection. I would appreciate your support and your vote,” said Mayor Jacobs in a Tweet.

Of the candidacy, Jacobs said, “Four years ago, I pledged to stay true to my conservative values as Mayor. Nobody could have envisioned a pandemic and the economic shutdown that followed, but I’m proud Knox County has been able to weather the storm without a tax increase. By tightening our belt and making smart cuts, we balanced our budget while continuing to make forward-thinking investments in our community. If reelected, the public can expect four more years of leadership with conservative values top of mind.”

For more information or to support the Glenn Jacobs for Mayor reelection campaign, visit JacobsForMayor.com.

