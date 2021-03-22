Memphis woman accused of dragging boyfriend with car, shooting him in head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Memphis woman is facing charges for attempted murder after police say she shot her boyfriend during a violent argument over the weekend.

Memphis police responded to OYO Townhouse on Shelby Oaks Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday where they found the victim lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be a gunshot to his jaw and severe bleeding.

According to the police report, witnesses saw the victim and his girlfriend Julion Saunders arguing. He reached in through the passenger window to grab some items and she closed the window, trapping his arm and dragging him with the car.

WMC reported, witnesses told police he was running through the lot when they heard a gunshot, then saw him lying on the ground bleeding from the head.

MPD says Saunders drove away from the scene but called 911 saying she shot her boyfriend. Officers took her into custody at another location and recovered the gun from her car, according to the report.

Saunders is charged with attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during a dangerous felony. She was booked into jail on $250,000 bond.

