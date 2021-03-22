Advertisement

Mexican authorities refuse Knoxville mom to carry breast milk on flight

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville mom says nearly 200 ounces of breastmilk never made it home with her from Mexico.

Mexican authorities wouldn’t let mom, Sarah Morrow carry it on her flight and then the airline lost it.

Morrow spent her vacation away in Mexico, pumping out nearly 200 ounces of milk for her 9-month-old son, only to be told she couldn’t fly with it in her carry-on bag.

“I had planned out how I was gonna bring my milk back. And every single day while we were at the resort, every day I would pump and have room service to come get it,” said Morrow.

Morrow’s son Kai is breastfed only and she says he goes through seven bottles a day. She says authorities at the Mexican airport would only allow her to bring three ounces on the plane, even if her son was with her.

Morrow said she is calling on flying guidelines to be revised nationally and internationally when it comes to traveling with formula and breast milk.

“The way it’s set up now is extremely subjective even specifically with TSA. It just says you can travel with a reasonable amount, well obviously that’s subjective. What one TSA agent might find reasonable, another might not. The fact that there are any gray areas is unacceptable,” said Morrow.

Morrow said it’s not just a problem with international flights but with the airlines too. She says American Airlines lost her milk which was checked as baggage. By the time it made its way back to Knoxville, it was no longer frozen or safe to eat.

We have yet to hear a response from authorities at Los Cabos International Airport about the issue.

The rules are a lot different in the U.S. TSA guidelines state formula and breast milk are allowed on the plane in greater quantities of 3.4 ounces but may be subject to testing.

You also aren’t required to have your child with you in order to bring the milk.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

