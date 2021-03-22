Advertisement

Missouri ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

Dr. Tiffany Osborn moves back in with her family after living in an RV for a year.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WVLT) -A Missouri ER doctor is back with her family after living in a recreational vehicle for a year to protect them from COVID-19.

KMOV reported, Dr. Tiffany Osborn bought the RV when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works shifts at the hospital.

“I had the same concerns every health care provider had, which was one, am I going to infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?” Osborn said.

Osborn used to work three weeks straight so that way she could isolate, get tested, and spend a few days with her family before returning to work.

She was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases surpass 800,000
Union County fire
Crews battle fire at Union County apartment
Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee football resumes team activities following positive COVID cases
Pit bull mauls Rolla, Mo. boy delivering cupcakes to a neighbor
All Tennesseans age 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in April
All Tennesseans 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in April