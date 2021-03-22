Missouri ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WVLT) -A Missouri ER doctor is back with her family after living in a recreational vehicle for a year to protect them from COVID-19.

KMOV reported, Dr. Tiffany Osborn bought the RV when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works shifts at the hospital.

“I had the same concerns every health care provider had, which was one, am I going to infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?” Osborn said.

Osborn used to work three weeks straight so that way she could isolate, get tested, and spend a few days with her family before returning to work.

She was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home.

