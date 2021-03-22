Nearly 10,000 Tennesseans missed second COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 10,000 Tennesseans missed their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC report, between December 12, 2020, and February 14, 2021, 311,579 individuals in Tennessee received their first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 10,000 of those individuals missed the second dose.

Health officials said, while the vaccine can be effective in a single dose, people should receive the second dose to maximize the efficacy of the vaccine.

Doctors said that if a person accidentally misses their appointment for the second dose, they should still reschedule to get it at a later time.

Tennessee is ranked 12th in the nation for second-dose vaccination. The state’s numbers are slightly lower than the national average of 3.4 percent.

