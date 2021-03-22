Advertisement

New apartment complex to open in downtown Gatlinburg

The Mountain Brook Apartments complex could offer as many as 200 employees housing relief in...
The Mountain Brook Apartments complex could offer as many as 200 employees housing relief in the City of Gatlinburg.(Mountain Brook Apartments)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new apartment complex is set to open in 2021 in downtown Gatlinburg.

Gatlinburg Mountain Brook Apartments is a modern complex built to tackle the housing shortage in Gatlinburg. Gatlinburg is a popular tourist destination but many local workers say the city lacks adequate housing. Many housing options in the city were devastated in the 2016 wildfires.

“The need for this area is incredible. The biggest problem that people have when they work in Gatlinburg is that they have to commute long distances,” Joe Lelonek, a lead developer for the Mountain Brook Apartments project, said.

The apartment complex will consist of 120 units across four buildings. One and two-bedroom apartments will be available.

“These new apartments have filled a major void in housing in the Gatlinburg area and have set the standard for future housing developments. These first-class apartments have been built in a central location that will provide residents who work in Gatlinburg with easy, walking distances to many of our businesses,” Allen Newton, Executive Director for the Sevier County Development Council said.

The apartment is offering a pre-leasing reservation program to welcome new occupants to the first building as early as April 1.

The three other buildings are still under construction. The second building is expected to be completed before Memorial Day. The third building, which will house a pool and clubhouse is expected to be completed in June and the fourth in August or September.

