Nuclear Security Enterprise hiring for positions in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Nuclear Security Enterprise is hiring for numerous positions across the Knoxville area.

According to the Nuclear Security Enterprise, the company is looking to hire 3,000 positions across the country.

The company is hosting its second virtual hiring event of the year on Wednesday, March 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Managers will be available to conduct online job interviews and extend offers for federal and contract positions in fields such as General Engineering, Personnel Security, Foreign Affairs, Public Affairs, Quality Assurance and more,” said the company in a release.

