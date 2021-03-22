Show your vaccine card get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Krispy Kreme is showing support to individuals who choose to get vaccinated.

Beginning Monday, March 22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

A customer qualifies for the offer if they have received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

Customers are required to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the offer. The company said a sticker stating the guest has received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for this offer.

Krispy Kreme said they will not document or take pictures of the customer’s vaccination card.

The offer is not available through online ordering or delivery.

