Spring rain chances build late week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks waves of rain and storms that ramp up through the end of the week.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth is building, but so are our rain chances. Enjoy the early week sunshine as wetter days soak the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As the high clouds stream in, temperatures have climbed through the 60s to near 70 degrees to start the work week. By this evening, we’ll remain comfy as we slip back through the 60s, but a light jacket may be needed a few hours after sunset.

Look for a mostly cloudy sky and a light breeze overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 40s.

Clouds continue to build Tuesday, limiting the peeks of blue sky. A stray shower or two is possible from the afternoon into the evening as humidity increases. The high is still around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty showers are still a possibility on Wednesday. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy day, with a high around 73 degrees.

Rain chances ramp up Thursday as we become rainy throughout the day. Some heavier rain and isolated storms could dump around a half an inch from that evening into the early Friday morning hours. Friday’s high is around 73 degrees, with scattered showers early and afternoon clearing.

A cold front is on the way, so scattered showers return Saturday night through Sunday, and by Monday morning spots of mountain snow showers are possible again.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

