Staples to laminate COVID vaccine cards for free

Staples announced it will be laminating COVID vaccine cards for free.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) -Staples is offering to laminate COVID-19 vaccination cards for free.

According to CNN, people who bring in their US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued card after receiving their second dose, Staples will laminate at no charge.

The offer is good at nationwide locations until April 3.

The deal is only available in-store, and the coupon code is 81450, CBS Boston reported.

