State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses

State officials closed a South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Drug Related Death Task Force have ordered a state closure of a South Knoxville residence that has been the scene of multiple drug overdoses in the last three years.

On March 22, the residence located on 342 Avenue B was ordered to close by Judge Kyle Hixson.

According to officials, the residence has been the scene of dozens of calls for service within the past three years. Most of the calls have been related to drug overdoses.

First responders were able to revive the overdose victim with the use of naloxone but in three calls, officials say the victim died as a result of the overdose.

Knoxville Police Department investigators with the Drug Related Death Task Force investigated the victims who overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and oxymorphone.

Officials say in addition to overdose calls, the residence has been the scene of a home invasion and shots-fired calls.

“Neighbors do not feel safe because of the criminal activity occurring at this residence. In short, the residence operates as a haven for criminal activity, is known in the area as such and is a continued threat to this community,” the release said. “The residence needs to be closed before another victim overdoses on the property.”

