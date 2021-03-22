Survivor returns to production since COVID pandemic
Survivor is back in production.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you a fan of Survivor?
The CBS show, Survivor announced Monday it has returned back to production for its 41 series since the COVID pandemic.
“Exciting news! #Survivor is back in production. @JeffProbst is ready! Are you?” said Survivor in a Tweet.
No information has been released on a premier date.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.