Ten dead dogs found in trash bags during litter cleanup in North Carolina

Authorities said ten dogs – mostly pit bulls - were discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank.
Dogs discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank
Dogs discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) -North Carolina officials found a grisly discovery during ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ in Robeson County over the weekend.

According to authorities, ten dogs mostly pit bulls were discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shared a photo of the bags containing the remains on his Facebook page Saturday.

WECT reported, authorities deemed the litter cleanup project a success, as first responders and volunteers collected 1,545 large bags of trash.

If you have any information on the deceased dogs, call the RCSO.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WECT. All rights reserved.

