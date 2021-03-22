Ten dead dogs found in trash bags during litter cleanup in North Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) -North Carolina officials found a grisly discovery during ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ in Robeson County over the weekend.

According to authorities, ten dogs mostly pit bulls were discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch bank.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shared a photo of the bags containing the remains on his Facebook page Saturday.

WECT reported, authorities deemed the litter cleanup project a success, as first responders and volunteers collected 1,545 large bags of trash.

If you have any information on the deceased dogs, call the RCSO.

