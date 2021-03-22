Tenn. death row inmate dies of apparent natural causes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee death row inmate has died Monday, March 22 of natural cases.

According to the Tennessee Dept. of Correction, Derrick Quintero, 59, passed away at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution around 3:31 a.m. Monday of apparent natural causes.

Officials say, Quintero was sentenced to death in 1991 for First Degree Murder in Stewart County.

The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.