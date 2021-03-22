Tennessee football resumes team activities following positive COVID cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the football team has resumed activities after they were put on pause Friday due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

A spokesperson for the team announced team activities will resume on Monday. The team was originally supposed to begin spring practice on March 23.

Spring practice is expected to begin Thursday on March 25.

The Vols will host the Orange & White Game on April 24 at 4 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

