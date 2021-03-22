Tennessee State forensics team wins top national honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee State University’s forensics team has been named overall national champions and top historically Black colleges and universities speech and debate team for a second straight year.

The HBCU National Speech and Debate Championship was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tennessee State says the school also picked up 10 national championship titles and 54 total awards and had the top overall speaker for the fourth consecutive year.

The forensics team will conclude the season April 16 through 20 at the National Forensics Association competition.

