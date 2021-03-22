Advertisement

Tidwell tabbed SEC freshman of the week

Tidwell is the first Tennessee player to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors since Zach Osborne in May 2009
Blade Tidwell
Blade Tidwell(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The Loretto, Tennessee, native was dominant in his SEC debut, leading the 10th-ranked Vols to a 4-1 victory in Sunday’s rubber game at Georgia. Tidwell picked up his third straight win to improve to 3-1 on the year after throwing a career-high 7.1 innings against the Bulldogs, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out six batters.

Tidwell is the first Tennessee player to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors since Zach Osborne on May 18, 2009 and is just the second pitcher in program history to win the weekly award, joining Josh Lindblom (Feb. 20, 2006).

Sunday’s victory gave UT its first series win to open SEC play since winning two of three games at Missouri in 2014.

Following his outstanding performance on Sunday, Tidwell is tied for the team lead with three wins and boasts the lowest ERA (1.65) of any of Tennessee’s starting pitchers. The freshman right hander also leads the team with 27.1 innings pitched and ranks third with 27 strikeouts.

The Vols are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Eastern Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. before taking on No. 22 LSU at home this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
Tidwell’s gem leads No. 10 Vols to rubber game victory at Georgia
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA apologizes for disparities between women’s and men’s facilities
Scores 15 points in Lady Vols win over ETSU
Lady Vols use dominant second half to beat MTSU, 87-62