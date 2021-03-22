Advertisement

White House cancels annual Easter Egg Roll for 2nd straight year due to pandemic

Annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled.
Children participate in Easter egg roll on White House lawn. (Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -The White House is canceling the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday the White House will mark the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs in the coming days to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

The White House Historical Association is also offering a virtual Easter scavenger hunt, downloadable coloring pages and other activities online.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled.

During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

