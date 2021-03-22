Writers Block: Former pastor pursues dream of writing book to ‘help change the world’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jeff Cochran quit his job as a pastor to pursue his dream of writing a book that could help change the world.

The book, “Next Level Leader” helps guide you on the path to leadership, something Cochran says our country has been lacking during these tough times.

“The answer to all of our problems is leadership,” said Cochran. “Leadership at home, leadership in the workplace, leadership in the church.”

Cochran said while he’s no longer preaching in a church, he’s still preaching to those who pick up his book.

“I’m trying to use the gifts that God’s given me to call out what I see in people and to call out what’s in there that they may not know,” said Cochran. “Just really believing that there’s more of an impact that we can all make.”

Through his podcast and his book, Cochran hopes the impact his words have can change someone’s life.

“For most people today, for most leaders today, they need someone to say here’s who you could be. And Sometimes that seed, that tiny little seed is enough to change the trajectory of somebody’s life, and they look back on it and say that changed me for forever, and I’m grateful.”

Cochran said that everyone needs a different type of boost or a different style of encouragement to reach their potential. It’s not a one size fits all approach. He’s added assessments for readers to take that can help tailor-make the experience for them.

”Here’s an approach that is going to tell you where you’re at, where you could be, and the best way to get there. But if 1000 people take the assessment and read the book, they’re going to get 1000 different paths to get there.”

