Zoo Knoxville celebrates spring with Big Egg Hunt

Zoo Knoxville is bringing in Spring with the Big Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is ringing in Spring with the Big Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3.

The Big Egg Hunt will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Zoo will have two egg hunting areas, one for kids ages 0-4 years old and one for ages 5-12.

Thousands of eggs will be hidden throughout the zoo, including golden eggs with surprise prizes. The prizes will include Zoo memberships and rides on the Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel and Zoo Choo Train.

All children who attend the event will receive a special prize when they turn in their eggs for recycling at the end of the egg hunt.

The Big Egg Hunt is limited to 400 children. Visitors must reserve their tickets online in advance, no walk-up tickets will be available.

Ticket prices are $20 for children 2 and older. All children under the age of 2 are free but must still reserve a free ticket online. Zoo Knoxville members get special ticket pricing of $11 for ages 2-12 and free adult admission. Click here to reserve your tickets.

According to the zoo, adults are asked to accompany their children, but egg hunting is only for those 12 and under. All participants must bring their own baskets.

During the egg hunt, The Beastro and Aldo’s Grill will open with special hours to serve pancakes, juice and coffee.

