2 KCSO employees terminated after investigation reveals several violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced two employees have been terminated following an internal affairs investigation.

According to KCSO, the investigation into Ivan Harmon and Larry Hurst began in October 2020. Harmon is also a former Knox County Commissioner.

In a termination letter sent to Harmon, KCSO states, “Harmon’s misconduct reflected discredit towards an employee of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn brings the Sheriff’s Office into disrepute.”

The KCSO sent Ivan Harmon a termination letter (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Tom Spangler said there could be additional terminations to follow as a result of the same investigation. Spangler said the sheriff’s office is awaiting the Tennessee Comptrollers Report.

“With the overwhelming number of General Order violations and one or more TCA code violations, I could not in good conscience allow these individuals to remain employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” Spangler said in a statement. “Public trust is paramount. We must do what is necessary to protect it. Additionally, I promised I would be fair, transparent and a good steward of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.”

Spangler said while he is “extremely disappointed in the actions of these individuals,” he wants to make it clear that their actions do not represent the majority of employees at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.