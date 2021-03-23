Advertisement

Alabama trooper clocks vehicle doing 119 mph, twice the posted limit

An Alabama state trooper clocked a driver doing 119 in a 55 mph zone in Crenshaw County.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to slow down and be cautious, especially after catching a speeder going well above the posted limit.

An Alabama state trooper clocked a driver blowing through a 55 mph zone doing twice that speed.

The vehicle hit a top speed of 119 mph before the trooper was able to bring the vehicle to zero along the roadside. The traffic stop was made south of Brantley in Crenshaw County.

The driver’s reason for hitting such dangerous speeds was not immediately clear.

