Battle between the board of health, Knox County Commission could soon come to an end

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs put pressure on commissioners who voted to move a vote that could dissolve the board of its policy making authority.

“I am very uncomfortable with any governmental body having this sort of authority,” Jacobs told commissioners Monday night.

As it stands now, the board can pass policies like the mask mandate, bar curfews and gathering limitations. Jacobs, who also sits and votes on the board, wants the power to go to elected officials.

“We listen to experts every day and that’s how we form our decisions but we are the ones as an elected officials who make those decisions,” Jacobs said.

State Senator Richard Briggs also weighed in on the matter.

WVLT News obtained an email from the medical doctor suggesting commissioners “eliminate the board entirely.” He went on to say, “this should have been done months ago and we would not have to deal with also giving power to the radical democratic mayors in Nashville and Memphis.”

He’s addressing a state bill that would only allow county mayors to declare a state of emergency. That bill is headed to a senate committee this week.

Jacobs spoke to that, also.

“If that comes to pass I would strongly encourage this body to put severe limits on the duration that a public health emergency can be called for by the mayor,” Jacobs said.

