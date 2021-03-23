Advertisement

California winery job offers free rent, $10,000 a month

A family-owned winery in Sonoma County is offering free rent and $10,000 per month to the...
A family-owned winery in Sonoma County is offering free rent and $10,000 per month to the chosen employee.(GRAY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WVLT) - A California winery wants to give one wine-enthusiast the chance to leave their normal job and enter the wine business.

A family-owned winery in Sonoma County is offering free rent and $10,000 per month to the chosen employee.

“We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere,” says Murphy Goode Winery. It’s “A Really Goode Job.”

Individuals interested in the position must be over 21 years old and submit a video application.

The business listed the following job duties:

  • Shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and the winemaking team during harvest and assist in winery operations
  • Learn the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce
  • Work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery

The deadline to apply is June 30.

