Cinnamon, honey mustard used to conceal heroin in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after police said they found more than a pound of heroin concealed in her luggage.

Southwest Airlines employees alerted airport police to a bag that smelled like marijuana on a flight headed to Los Angeles.

Officials said the officers located the owner of the bag, 35-year-old Traci Elzie, who gave then consent to search the bag.

According to reports, a vacuum-sealed package with a brown substance was found concealed in a sweater inside Elzie’s bag. The package was unwrapped and covered in cinnamon and honey mustard, a tactic used to avoid K-9 detection, police said.

Investigators said the substance in the package, which weighed approximately 1.44 pounds, tested positive for heroin.

Elzie is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.