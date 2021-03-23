Advertisement

Cinnamon, honey mustard used to conceal heroin in luggage at Nashville airport

Southwest Airlines employees alerted airport police to a bag that smelled like marijuana on a...
Southwest Airlines employees alerted airport police to a bag that smelled like marijuana on a flight headed to Los Angeles. / (WTVF)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after police said they found more than a pound of heroin concealed in her luggage.

Southwest Airlines employees alerted airport police to a bag that smelled like marijuana on a flight headed to Los Angeles.

Officials said the officers located the owner of the bag, 35-year-old Traci Elzie, who gave then consent to search the bag.

According to reports, a vacuum-sealed package with a brown substance was found concealed in a sweater inside Elzie’s bag. The package was unwrapped and covered in cinnamon and honey mustard, a tactic used to avoid K-9 detection, police said.

Investigators said the substance in the package, which weighed approximately 1.44 pounds, tested positive for heroin.

Elzie is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Knoxville residence
State orders closure of South Knoxville residence after multiple overdoses
Sarah Morrow and son
Knoxville mother calling for a change after she was denied breast milk in her carry-on bag
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Georgia man arrested for alleged lewd acts in Panama City Beach
Senator Richard Briggs (R- Knoxville)
“Eliminate the board entirely,” Senator Briggs comments on removing power from Knox Co. Board of Health
Drowning at Tellico Lake
Fisherman drowns after falling from dock at Tellico Lake

Latest News

First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
First Alert: Heavier rain late Thursday
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position...
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position
COVID-19 vaccine
More than 7,000 on KCHD waitlist for COVID vaccine
Kim English Leaving the Vols
Tennessee assistant coach Kim English leaving for head coaching position
The pandemic led many individuals to begin new ways of eating, cooking more at home and maybe...
32 percent of people say they’ve gained weight during pandemic