Dogwood Arts Festival returns to World’s Fair Park in April

The festival will be held on April 23-25 at the redesigned Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a year of virtual events, the Dogwood Arts Festival is set to return in-person in April.

The festival will showcase the work of 75 vendors who work with mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture, and more.

Festival organizers have worked closely with the City of Knoxville and following Knox County Health Department guidelines to bring this springtime event back to downtown with health and safety protocols in place.

The event will also feature live music from local favorites on two small stages, take-home art activities for kids, and a concession area with food vendors, beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.

