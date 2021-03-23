East Tennessee girls basketball team analyzes NCAA inequalities

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve probably seen all the social media videos highlighting the differences between the men’s and women’s NCAA March Madness Tournaments.

“It kind of frustrated me because I just don’t think there should be a difference between the two at all,” said Jaylynn Bullock, a freshman at Anderson County High School who plays for the Lady Mavericks.

“It was pretty crazy because like the weights that were provided to the girls, wasn’t even enough for like our high school team. And obviously, the college players are going to need more than the high school,” said Kylee Alvis, a junior at Anderson County High School who also plays for the Lady Mavericks.

They saw the video from an NCAA women’s basketball player who showed the difference between men’s and women’s weight rooms and countless others from other people there.

“I think the irritating and the frustrating part is that the NCAA conducted themselves this way because they didn’t think anyone was going to speak up,” said Nicky Anosike, Anderson County High School Lady Mavericks’ basketball coach.

Anosike, a Lady VFL, noted their discussion was more about questioning how these women stood up to voicing what they saw as unequal.

“I think what they did was extremely courageous,” said Anosike.

They all want to see equality.

“If you’re going to give it to the men I don’t see a reason why you shouldn’t be giving it to the women. Like it’s not like they did anything different,” said Alvis.

Anosike knew this was something her coach, Pat Summitt, wouldn’t have stood for either.

“It wasn’t till I got to college and I started playing for Pat Summit that I started to realize how much she sacrificed so that we could have what the men had,” explained Anosike.

“It’s sad, but hopefully it will change,” said Alvis.

Late Saturday night the NCAA rolled out a much bigger weight room.

We also talked with Joan Cronan the former UT Women’s Athletic Director who said “They made a mistake and they have fixed it.”

